Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
Nuvectra Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
