Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.
Nuvei Stock Performance
Shares of NVEI stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
