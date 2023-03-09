Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nuvei by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Nuvei by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nuvei by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.