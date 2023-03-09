Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded at CIBC

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.
Nuvei Trading Up 11.3 %
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
