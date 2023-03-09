Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $2,577.22 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is talk.jelurida.com.

Get Nxt alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

