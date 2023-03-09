Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,817,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,660,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,705. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

