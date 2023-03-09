Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

3/3/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $71.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $75.00.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00.

3/2/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00.

2/28/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Okta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Okta had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/24/2023 – Okta is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Okta Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $176.18.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

