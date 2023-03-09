Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $167.98 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.76 or 0.07117561 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00072222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

