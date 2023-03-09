Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.75 billion.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,929. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.