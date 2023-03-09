Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.32. Origin Energy shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Origin Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0912 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

