Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

