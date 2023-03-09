Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 784,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

