Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Down 5.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.23. 27,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 175,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.