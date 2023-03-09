Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Down 5.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.23. 27,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 175,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
