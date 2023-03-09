Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) versus Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Critical Survey

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vodafone Group Public has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Public $52.98 billion 0.59 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Partner Communications $1.08 billion 1.02 $37.00 million $0.36 16.58

Analyst Ratings

Vodafone Group Public has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vodafone Group Public and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group Public 1 5 4 0 2.30 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus target price of $118.60, suggesting a potential upside of 923.30%. Given Vodafone Group Public’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group Public is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group Public and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Public N/A N/A N/A Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Summary

Vodafone Group Public beats Partner Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions, cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices and international voice, IP transit and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

