Patricia Carr Sells 1,148 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

