PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Further Reading

