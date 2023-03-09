PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells $2,906,022.90 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,949. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

