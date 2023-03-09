Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.71

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 8792478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.