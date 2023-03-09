PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PCK stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $353,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.