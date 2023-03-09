PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMF stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

