Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

