Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

