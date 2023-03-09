Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Hits $8.80 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Polygon has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004954 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.80 billion and $708.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

