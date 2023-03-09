Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.84 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $156.84 million and $219,945.48 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00374698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016803 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

