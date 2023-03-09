Powerledger Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.17 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $74.78 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars.

