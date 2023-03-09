Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Articles

