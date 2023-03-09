Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $74.07 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00020367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00223730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,926.74 or 0.99997094 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.48245193 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,252,638.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

