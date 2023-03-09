ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.97. Approximately 6,254,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,008,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.