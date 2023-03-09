Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,305 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $182,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 287.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 86,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.67. 9,592,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,723,223. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $387.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.