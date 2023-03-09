Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $102.66 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $102,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.98. 606,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.00 and its 200-day moving average is $262.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

