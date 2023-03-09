Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 55,523 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

