Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.83 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00012935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $292.41 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.84 or 0.07080999 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,566,619 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

