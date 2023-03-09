QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Shares Up 9%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 9,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 69,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTEK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on QualTek Services to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of QualTek Services

QualTek Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.