QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Shares Up 9%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 9,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 69,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTEK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on QualTek Services to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.
