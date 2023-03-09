R David Hoover Buys 10,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ELAN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $27.68.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
