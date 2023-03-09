Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 204,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 964,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,402. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $371.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,308,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

