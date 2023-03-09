Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 446,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446,208 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $78,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 3,691,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

