Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
