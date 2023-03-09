Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $191,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,059. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

