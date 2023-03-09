Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2023 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Walmart was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Walmart was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2023 – Walmart was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Walmart was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $169.00.

2/21/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Walmart was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/20/2023 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Walmart was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/14/2023 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/13/2023 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

2/7/2023 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

1/17/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Walmart was given a new $163.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Walmart

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,308,720 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

