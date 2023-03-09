Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2023 – ACV Auctions had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – ACV Auctions had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00.

2/23/2023 – ACV Auctions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – ACV Auctions had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – ACV Auctions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – ACV Auctions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2023 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,240. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

