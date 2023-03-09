Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,585,172 shares in the company, valued at $63,184,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 940,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

