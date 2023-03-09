Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,585,172 shares in the company, valued at $63,184,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05.
  • On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85.
  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.
  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.
  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 940,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

