Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):

3/2/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$102.00 to C$104.50.

3/2/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$112.00 to C$113.00.

3/2/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$110.00 to C$113.00.

3/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

2/17/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00.

2/17/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$110.00.

2/17/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$102.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,693. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

