Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Resimac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Resimac Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,943.36.
Resimac Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.