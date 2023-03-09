Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Resimac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Resimac Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,943.36.

Get Resimac Group alerts:

Resimac Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.