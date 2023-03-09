REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE REVG opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $759.97 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 177,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.