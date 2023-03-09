Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 122,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 213,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
