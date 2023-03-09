Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 122,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 213,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

