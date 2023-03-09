Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $240.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

