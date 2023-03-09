Robert Black Acquires 16,305 Shares of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robert Black purchased 16,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,506.18 ($12,420.25).

Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Euroz Hartleys Group alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Robert Black 43,695 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robert Black acquired 18,470 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,390.88 ($13,685.15).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

About Euroz Hartleys Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

(Get Rating)

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.