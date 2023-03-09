Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,778,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.