Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

