Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

