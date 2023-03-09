Roger E. Susi Sells 5,484 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IRadimed Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $40.40 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

