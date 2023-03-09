Ronald Craig Janish Sells 4,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.2 %

PRGO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -108.33%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

