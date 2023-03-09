Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Barclays assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

GitLab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

