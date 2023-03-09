Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Barclays assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.
GitLab Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
